Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 11,524 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.