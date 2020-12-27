Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NextGen Healthcare worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

