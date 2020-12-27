Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,861 Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National General in the third quarter worth about $89,051,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth approximately $58,506,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth approximately $51,489,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth approximately $42,810,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth approximately $35,579,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $34.09 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

