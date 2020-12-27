Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $76.32 million and approximately $33.33 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00047812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00296615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.41 or 0.02073556 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,389,417,132 coins and its circulating supply is 155,297,961 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

