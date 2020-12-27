DAEX Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $2,575.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00046469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00293129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.66 or 0.02126552 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

