Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0003

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Datacoin has a market cap of $10,932.10 and approximately $73.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001680 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025615 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.