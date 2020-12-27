Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €121.35 ($142.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.59.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.