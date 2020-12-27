Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.36 ($135.72).

ETR DHER opened at €118.45 ($139.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero SE has a twelve month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a twelve month high of €121.35 ($142.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.59.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

