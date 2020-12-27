Dent Market Cap Reaches $18.76 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $588,345.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,875,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

