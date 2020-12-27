Dero (DERO) Reaches One Day Volume of $236,955.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Dero has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002952 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $236,955.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,258,649 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

