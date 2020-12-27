Digital Fantasy Sports Tops 1-Day Volume of $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

