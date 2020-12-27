Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $48.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 1,995 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $47,939.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $425,859.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,061 shares of company stock worth $1,894,666. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 534,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 532,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

