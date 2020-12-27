DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $265,583.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $265,583.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.