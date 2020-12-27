Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. 303,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,712. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -397.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

