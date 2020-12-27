Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.