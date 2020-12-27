Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Elis has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

