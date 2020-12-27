Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

ELOX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,214. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $172.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

