Employers (NYSE:EIG) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Employers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $926.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Employers by 414.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

