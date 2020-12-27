Energo (TSL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,026.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinBene. In the last week, Energo has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $147,645.18 and approximately $4,026.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00045291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00291027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00029285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.02093821 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.