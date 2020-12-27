Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Purchases C$46,000.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Robert Harold Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Robert Harold Geddes acquired 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$0.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$145.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$3.08.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark cut Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.70.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

