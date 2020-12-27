EnterCoin Market Cap Tops $45,495.87 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $45,495.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00041996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00290061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00031479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

