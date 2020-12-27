Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock worth $7,843,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 168,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.00 and a beta of 1.54. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

