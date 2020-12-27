Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Enviro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.18. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and sells patented Voraxial Separator under the V-Inline brand. The company offers V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

