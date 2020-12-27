Essentia (ESS) Achieves Market Cap of $265,689.38

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and CoinBene. During the last week, Essentia has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $265,689.38 and $18,063.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.02066785 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

