EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,232.42 and $38,516.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00044103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004333 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003607 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

