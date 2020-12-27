EventChain Market Capitalization Reaches $379,770.32 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $379,770.32 and $13,799.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02073669 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

