Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.88. 10,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 17,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.