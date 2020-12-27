extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One extraDNA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $92,009.37 and approximately $57,990.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,066.14 or 0.99760161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00399518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018236 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00503759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00145773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00035017 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

