EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EYPT. BidaskClub lowered shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the period. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.