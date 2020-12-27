Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.33.
FB stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,102 shares of company stock valued at $241,001,062. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
