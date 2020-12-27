Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.33.

FB stock opened at $267.40 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 873,102 shares of company stock valued at $241,001,062. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

