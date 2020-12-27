Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $422.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $415,012.22 and $422.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Faceter has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02073669 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.