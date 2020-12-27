Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Coinall, BitAsset and KuCoin. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00272267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, MXC, BiKi, KuCoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit, BitAsset, Dcoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, WazirX, BitMax, Binance, Korbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

