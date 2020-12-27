Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.25

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $10.68. Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 187,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,182.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$170.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

