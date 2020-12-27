Financial Analysis: AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AssetMark Financial and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Janus Henderson Group 2 7 2 0 2.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.48%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $21.32, suggesting a potential downside of 34.23%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Janus Henderson Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $417.94 million 4.18 -$420,000.00 $0.54 44.65 Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 2.68 $427.60 million $2.47 13.13

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial -0.16% 2.84% 2.03% Janus Henderson Group 3.71% 10.41% 6.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It provides integrated technology platform for advisers new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products; wealth management services for institutional and individual investors; and insurance services on an intermediary basis. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

