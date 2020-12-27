Financial Analysis: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nutanix alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Nutanix and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 7 9 0 2.56 Momo 0 7 5 0 2.42

Nutanix currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Momo has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 90.24%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Nutanix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Momo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.31 billion 5.12 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -7.93 Momo $2.44 billion 1.12 $426.74 million $1.94 6.81

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41% Momo 15.75% 18.15% 11.04%

Risk & Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats Nutanix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. It also operates Tantan, a social and dating app for young mobile Internet users, which enables users to find and establish romantic connections, and meet interesting people. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.