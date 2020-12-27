Financial Comparison: Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Americas Gold and Silver (NYSE:USAS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Captor Capital has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americas Gold and Silver has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Americas Gold and Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Americas Gold and Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55% Americas Gold and Silver -88.26% -16.20% -10.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Captor Capital and Americas Gold and Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Americas Gold and Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Americas Gold and Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A Americas Gold and Silver $58.41 million 6.00 -$32.65 million ($0.30) -9.90

Captor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americas Gold and Silver.

Summary

Americas Gold and Silver beats Captor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious and polymetallic mineral properties in North America. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares in located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. The company also owns a 60% interests in the Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho; and a 100% interests in the Relief Canyon mine located in the Pershing County, Nevada, the United States. In addition, it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation and changed its name to Americas Gold and Silver Corporation in September 2019. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

