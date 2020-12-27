Financial Survey: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) versus Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

95.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $4.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 81.4%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 131.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and CIM Commercial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 0.66 $474.08 million $3.10 1.61 CIM Commercial Trust $139.99 million 1.34 $345.67 million ($0.50) -25.38

Apartment Investment and Management has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 8.15% 2.20% CIM Commercial Trust -14.14% -15.34% -1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apartment Investment and Management and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 698.26%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

