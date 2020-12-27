Financial Survey: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for THK and Ocado Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

THK has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares THK and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 1.31% 1.92% 1.19% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THK and Ocado Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.52 billion 1.67 $107.57 million $0.42 37.38 Ocado Group $2.26 billion 10.56 -$271.38 million ($0.76) -84.08

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group. Ocado Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of THK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

THK beats Ocado Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

THK Company Profile

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company also offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store. The company also provides online retail solutions; and customer fulfillment centers (CFCs) and logistics services for Ocado Retail and Morrisons. Ocado Group plc has a strategic partnership with The Kroger Co. to construct three new CFCs in the Great Lakes, Pacific Northwest, and West regions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

