First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 300,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

