FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGP shares. HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.55. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £885.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.40.

In other news, insider David Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,823.62).

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

