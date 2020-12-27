FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.14.

FSV stock opened at $135.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.55 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in FirstService by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

