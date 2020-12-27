Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.73.

FVRR opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -491.99 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $228.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.99.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

