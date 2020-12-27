FLETA Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $408,296.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. During the last week, FLETA has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00125460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00190449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00627251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00327044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00088203 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,078,693,898 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

