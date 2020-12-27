Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

