Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FORR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $766.71 million, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $972,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $103,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,901.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

