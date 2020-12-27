Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRG. BidaskClub upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $379,000.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,267. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

