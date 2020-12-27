Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.
In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $150,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,565,016. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,444. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.65.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.