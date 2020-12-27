Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FREQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,920 shares in the company, valued at $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $150,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,565,016. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 220.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 134.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,444. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.