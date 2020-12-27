Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.59 ($48.93).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FRA FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.95 ($42.29). 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.55. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.