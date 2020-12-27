Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.59 ($48.93).

FPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

FRA FPE traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching €35.95 ($42.29). 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.55. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

