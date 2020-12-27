Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) by 404.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 180.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $1,830,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $9,104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $895,000. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Futu stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

