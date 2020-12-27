FY2020 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of FANG opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

