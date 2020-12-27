Gabelli Downgrades Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.19 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

